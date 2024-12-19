Who beat up Superman?

Most of the first official trailer for James Gunn’s Superman features a Man of Steel who is not looking to great. He’s bleeding. He doesn’t look like he can even move. And he has to rely on his dog Krypto to rescue him.

How Superman got in that condition is not made clear. The rest of the trailer shows DC’s new Superman (David Corenswet) doing Superman things: Flying, saving people, romancing Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), encountering other DC super heroes like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi). And, of course, evil and bald Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is watching all this happen from his evil villain skyscraper. (All good villains need a skyscraper.)

Watch the first full trailer for Superman below.

It’s pretty clear that no matter what else happens with this movie, Krypto is going to be a scene-stealing star. I am not shocked the guy who made Baby Groot thought it was a smart play to stick an adorable sidekick in his new superhero movie. Just look at this guy.

That dog is going to sell some tickets.

Here is the new Superman’s official synopsis:

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11.

