‘Lanterns’ Aaron Pierre Joins ‘Superman’ Sequel

It looks like the DC Universe’s new Green Lantern will be sticking around after his upcoming HBO Max series, with the news that Aaron Pierre — who will play John Stewart on the streaming service’s Lanterns — is also expected to reprise his role in next summer’s Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre’s appearance in Man of Tomorrow “is part of [director James] Gunn’s vision of having the DC screen universe, both the DC movies with the DC television shows, integrate seamlessly as one story universe. Stewart is a Green Lantern, one of the space cops patrolling Earth and its sector as part of the Green Lantern Corps, and his appearance make tonal sense as both Superman and Brainiac are space-faring characters with alien origins.”

Lanterns will introduce Pierre’s John Stewart as a new recruit to the intergalactic police force, the Green Lanterns, where he’s trained by a more seasoned GL, Hal Jordan, portrayed by Kyle Chandler.

Adding Pierre to the mix in Man of Tomorrow is very much in keeping with Gunn’s Superman, which co-starred several members of the so-called “Justice Gang,” including yet another Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion. Superman also featured appearances from Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Supergirl.

Man of Tomorrow will also feature returning stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. The movie’s big new villain is Brainiac, who will be played by Lars Eidinger.

Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027. Production on the film is expected to begin this summer. Lanterns premieres on HBO Max in August.

