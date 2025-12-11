The New ‘Supergirl’ Takes Flight in First Trailer

When Supergirl first made her way to the big screen in 1984 the results were ... well they were bad. Like, really bad. One of the worst DC Comics movies to this day bad.

So the bar for the new Supergirl to be the best version of the character in a movie is relatively low. Still, the first trailer for the film, directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock as the Woman of Steel, looks pretty great. That is not a huge surprise, given how well Alcock worked as this version of the character in a short but effective cameo at the end of James Gunn’s Superman. (The characters share the same new DC movie universe.)

This Supergirl is based on one of the character’s best comics ever, a series titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. That book followed Supergirl (and Krypto!) as she partners with a young alien woman named Ruthye to help her get revenge against her father’s killer.

Watch the trailer below:

That definitely looks like the tone, style, and story of Tom King’s Supergirl. And Alcock definitely brings a very different energy to the character than Helen Slater did all those decades ago. (Without spoiling anything, if you were a fan of Krypto in Gunn’s Superman, uh, you’re gonna need to emotionally prepare yourself for a bumpy ride here.)

The trailer also features a very brief, very shadowy glimpse of Jason Momoa, who has graduated from playing the DCEU’s Aquaman to playing the new DCU’s Lobo, an intergalactic, indestructible alien bounty hunter.

There’s a new teaser poster for the film as well.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

“Supergirl,” DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.

