Check Out James Gunn’s List of Favorite Action Movies

If you’re looking to tap more into the action movie genre during quarantine but don’t know where to start, filmmaker James Gunn has got you covered. This past Friday, he took to Twitter to share a thread of his favorite action movies of all time — a whopping 54 titles. Check out the list below, titled “A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine”:

This collection is jam-packed with action movie gems, from Kung-Fu Hustle to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kill Bill: Vol.1. For fans of the classics, there’s picks such as North by Northwest and The Wild Bunch. There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to the list’s order. It might very well be ranked in terms of preference, but it’s apparent that Gunn is pretty passionate about every single movie on this list. Whether you’re a serious action buff or just beginning to dabble, you really can’t go wrong with any of the movies offered here. It’s clear that Gunn curated his selections with care, so you’re in good hands.

Last week, James Gunn also used Twitter to assure fans that his upcoming movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, would not face any coronavirus delays. The Suicide Squad is still set for an August 2021 release thanks to post-production setups from the crew’s homes. As of now, Guardians Vol. 3 is set to stay on schedule, but that could change as productions face indefinite delays due to social distancing.