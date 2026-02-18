James Van Der Beek’s Final Movie ‘The Gates’ Sees Late Actor in Dark Role

James Van Der Beek’s final film role has been revealed. The late actor stars as a sinister pastor with a dark secret in the trailer for upcoming thriller The Gates.

Directed by John Burr, The Gates follows three friends who witness a shocking murder while driving through a private community during a road trip. As residents become suspicious of the boys, the trio are plunged into an unexpected battle for survival when a local, charismatic church leader, played by Van Der Beek, makes them his personal targets following the mysterious crime.

“I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. You’ve seen what happens when people get in my way,” Van Der Beek’s powerful pastor threatens in the trailer.

The Gates is expected to mark one of the late star’s final on-screen roles. Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers also star in the film, in theaters March 13, 2026.

Watch the newly released trailer for The Gates, below:

Van Der Beek died from colon cancer last Wednesday (February 11) at the age of 48. The actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023. He is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua, and Jeremiah.

Best known for his starring role as angsty Dawson Leery on the iconic ‘90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek also appeared on shows such as Ugly Betty, Criminal Minds, Clarissa Explains It All, One Tree Hill, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

Some of his major feature films include Varsity Blues, Downsizing, and Scary Movie.

Van Der Beek will posthumously appear as Dean Wilson in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, set to premiere on July 1, 2026.

