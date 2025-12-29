We’ve come to the end of another calendar year, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’ve done and seen and argued about and use all of that data to craft some absolutely correct end of the year lists. Whether they’re best of, worst of, or a little more neutral, we’ve got lots of opinions and plenty of room to expand upon them in these lists of ours.

In this case, we’re talking television, and since nobody’s got time to watch a bad TV show (seriously, we’re leaving those habits behind in 2026), we’re focusing our energies on all the shows from this year that were actually good—and worth bingeing now that most of us are taking a much-deserved break before the start of the new year. Your innie will thank you.

We’ve gathered the ten best of the year right here for your perusal, in case you need something for you and the family to watch over the holidays or just want to have your opinions validated by an esteemed outlet such as ours. (Or, conversely, you want something to argue about with us in the comments.) While we were glad to see a couple of our favorites return for new seasons this year, we were even more impressed by all the new stuff that came out over the last 12 months. Between everyone’s favorite new doctor drama, a number of conspiracy theory spoofs, a bunch of prequel series to beloved film franchises, and a couple of streaming surprises, TV gave us an embarrassment of riches this year (and one evil, evil sheep). Here’s all the TV we loved this year:

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025 ScreenCrush named the top ten series of the year. How many of these great shows did you watch? Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The 21 Best Movies of the 21st Century

Get our free mobile app