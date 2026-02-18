Plenty of movies are streaming at home this weekend, and we at ScreenCrush have your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can catch a sharp new South Korean thriller, as well as a new gothic horror movie set in Medieval England. Plus, rediscover a Quentin Tarantino classic as it was originally intended to be experienced.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

No Other Choice

In No Other Choice, a paper mill manager embarks on a violent escapade after he���s ruthlessly fired from his longtime job. The South Korean black comedy became available to watch at home on February 17.

Where to watch No Other Choice: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later, the critically acclaimed 2025 installment in the hit horror franchise, continues in The Bone Temple as young Spike joins a cult-like gang and Dr. Kelson makes a world-altering discovery regarding the Rage Virus that has devastated the U.K.

Where to watch 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Dreadful

Set in England during the late Medieval period, The Dreadful follows a young woman living with her mother on the outskirts of society whose life is upended when a strange man from their past returns to them. The gothic thriller is available to watch at home beginning February 20.

Where to watch The Dreadful: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Featuring extended and enhanced scenes, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is the seamless, single-film version of the acclaimed revenge epic as the director originally intended. The Quentin Tarantino classic revisited became available to watch at home on February 17.

Where to watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Sheepdog

In Sheepdog, a decorated veteran is forced to confront his trauma when he’s pushed into treatment by a court order, a situation only made more complicated when an unexpected visitor shows up on his doorstep. The drama became available to watch at home on February 17.

Where to watch Sheepdog: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

