It’s been 16 years since Jesse Eisenberg debuted his iconic, neurotic portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher’s The Social Network.

The role earned Eisenberg a Best Actor nomination at the 83rd Academy Awards, and cemented the then 27-year-old actor as an A-list talent in Hollywood.

That said, many were surprised when it was announced Jeremy Strong would play Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Social Network follow-up, The Social Reckoning. But Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for the first film and both wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film’s forthcoming spiritual successor, says he tried really hard to get Eisenberg to reprise the role.

“I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” Sorkin told Vanity Fair, revealing he spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to return.

“He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, b—h’ for him to sign,” the filmmaker continued.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Plays Chris Hansen in the Primetime Trailer

Instead, Strong was selected to play the tech mogul in The Social Reckoning, which follows the true story of the former Facebook engineer and Wall Street Journal reporter who teamed up to expose Facebook’s internal research secrets, including the company’s role in the spread of harmful misinformation, ties to political violence, and impact on children’s mental health.

The Succession star actually lobbied for the role during a run-in with Sorkin at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he told the filmmaker that if Eisenberg declined to return, he’d be interested in the role.

Jesse Eisenberg Doesn’t Want to Be Associated With Mark Zuckerberg

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 in 2025, Eisenberg admitted he doesn’t “want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that” when it comes to his connection to the controversial Facebook CEO.

Eisenberg said he doesn’t agree with Zuckerberg’s contributions to the spread of political and social misinformation spread online.

“It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer. It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic — taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened,” the Zombieland star continued.

During a separate interview with Today, Eisenberg also admitted he’s simply outgrown the character.

“Listen, for reasons that have nothing to do with how amazing that movie will be, really, truthfully. But when you play a character, you feel, at some point, you’ve grown into something else … But it’s a really wonderful movie. I’m friends with Aaron Sorkin who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be.”

The Social Reckoning releases in theaters on October 9, 2026.

Get our free mobile app