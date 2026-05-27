Robert Pattinson does an uncanny vocal impression of Dateline NBC’s Chris Hansen in the tense teaser trailer for Primetime.

Pattinson channels the infamous To Catch a Predator host with the actor’s no-holds-barred precision, mimicking Hansen’s very recognizable voice as he recites some of Hansen’s most famous lines from the show.

“What would have happened if I wasn’t here? … You see how this looks, right?” Pattinson asks in a voiceover, as clips of various To Catch a Predator sting operations (from the movie, not the actual show) play across TV screens.

Pattinson has become known for his chameleon-like voiceover work and quirky accents in films such as The Boy and the Heron and Mickey 17. His Hansen impression is much more grounded than those, though no less impressive.

Watch the teaser trailer for Primetime, below:

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“In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history,” reads the official logline for the film, out sometime this year.

Though little else is known about the plot as of publishing, the teaser indicates Primetime will lean darker and more psychological than a traditional biopic. It will also seemingly focus on the infamous and controversial four-day, multi-sting operation in Texas in 2006, when a suspect died via suicide inside his home as Hansen’s camera crew and law enforcement approached him as part of an investigation for To Catch a Predator.

The upcoming drama-thriller from A24 also stars Phoebe Bridgers, Merritt Wever, and Skyler Gisondo.

To Catch a Predator aired on NBC between 2004 and 2007. The show followed Hansen as he confronted, via various hidden-camera sting operations, adult men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex. The operations typically featured a decoy minor played by an adult.

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