‘SNL’ Promos Introduce Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden For the First Time

Saturday Night Live returns for a new season this Saturday. And unlike the final episodes of Season 45, which were created remotely while the cast and crew all worked and filmed themselves from home, Season 46 returns SNL to its home at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. The cast also has two big-time guest stars for the premiere and through the election next month: Returning former cast member Maya Rudolph as Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

A new promo video introduces Carrey’s Biden, and while he doesn’t say anything yet, his look — particularly that huge grin with the aviator sunglasses — is a very solid approximation of the real thing. But then Carrey has always had an uncanny knack with impressions from his standup days and his time as a star on In Living Color.

Watch the promo below:

Saturday Night Live returns (live) for its Season 46 premiere this Saturday night. Despite the pandemic, there will be a studio audience in attendance. Everyone who shows up for the broadcast will have to take a mandatory Covid-19 test, and get their temperature checked; if they get anything over a 100.4, they will not be allowed in. Once inside, they will need to wear face masks the entire time.

Chris Rock is this week’s host, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. If you want to see their promos, they are below. They’re following the masks-at-all-times rules here, although I’m going to guess they will take them off for the actual show: