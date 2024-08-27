Keanu Reeves’ Shadow the Hedgehog Debuts in the ‘Sonic 3’ Trailer

Despite one of the most disastrous first trailers in movie history — remember the one where Sonic look like a walking nightmare and people freaked out so much they postponed the release and redesigned the entire character? — Sonic the Hedgehog has somehow turned into a full-fledged movie trilogy.

The third film introduces yet another critter from he Sega video games for Sonic to fight: The ultra-powerful Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced in the new film by none other than Keanu Reeves. The new film also features Jim Carrey back as Doctor Robotnik — and as Robotnik’s own father. Somehow Jim Carrey keeps turning up for these films, putting on that deranged mustache, and really going all out.

Watch the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 below:

I really can’t get over Jim Carrey playing two different Robotnik’s in a single film. Like, I just keep staring at this image. What a world we live in when this is what modern cinema looks like.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Paramount loading...

Here is the new Sonic film’s official synopsis:

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20.