Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor on the popular BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, will leave the show after a trio of specials in 2022. She is parting ways with Doctor Who alongside showrunner Chris Chibnail. After a six-part serial planned for later this year, along with three standalone adventures next year, Whittaker will step out of the famous police box and pass on the Doctor to the next incarnation.

“Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” said Chibnail in a statement. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour.”

Chibnail then went on to describe Doctor Who as “one of the great joys” of his career. While the next showrunner and Doctor haven’t been selected yet, Chibnail gave them his blessing. “I wish our successors - whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose - as much fun as we’ve had,” he stated. “They’re in for a treat!”

Whittaker also shared her warm feelings toward the project, but also stated that it was always her intention to part with Chibnail when the time was right. “My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories,” she said. “We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

Doctor Who returns with Series 13 later this year.

