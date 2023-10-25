‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials Announce Streaming Premiere Date

BBC Studios

Few franchises in history can boast the longevity of Doctor WhoThe series survives in part on the basis of a clever premise that allows endless new variations on the concept of an alien time traveler: Every so often the Doctor “regenerates” into a totally new form (and a totally new actor) enable the character’s adventures to theoretically continue indefinitely.

For the character’s 60th anniversary, the show has hit upon a clever way to honor that unique history. The latest Fourteenth version of the Doctor is played by David Tennant — who also played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, who remains one of fans’ favorite incarnations of the character. Tennant’s new Doctor will star in a trio of specials marking the character’s anniversary — all of which will stream here in America on Disney+. You can watch the trailer for the shows below:

Here is how Disney describes the new specials:

The three specials, titled “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut). Doctor Who is the longest running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a huge global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials premiere on Disney+ starting on November 25. The next season of the show, with Ncuti Gatwa replacing Tennant as the Fifteenth Doctor, will stream on Disney+ next year.

