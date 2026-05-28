‘John Rambo’ Prequel Film Gets Summer 2027 Release Date

John Rambo will officially hit theaters next summer.

Lionsgate has revealed the release date for the upcoming prequel in the hit action franchise, with John Rambo slated for theatrical release on June 4, 2027.

Noah Centineo will play young John Rambo in the forthcoming origin story, taking over for Sylvester Stallone who has played the iconic U.S. Army Special Forces veteran since 1982. The film will take place before the events of 1982’s First Blood.

The cast includes David Harbour as Major Trautman, Yao, and James Franco in an unknown, small role, the latter marking his return to a major Hollywood flick in nearly a decade.

Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White, and Tayme Thapthimthong also star.

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Principal photography began in Bangkok back in January 2026 and officially wrapped in March.

Sisu’s Jalmari Helander directed the film, which Sylvester Stallone executive produced.

John Rambo will serve as the sixth film in the long-running film series, which includes 1982’s First Blood, 1985’s Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1988’s Rambo III, 2008’s Rambo, and 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood.

An animated series, Rambo: The Force of Freedom, was released in 1986.

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