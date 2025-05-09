10 Movies With Multiple Titles

We’ve written at length about the art of the movie title—the best, the worst, the totally nonsensical, and the ones so good they were used again and again. Since a movie’s title is the first thing audiences will be exposed to when they’re deciding whether or not to buy a ticket, it’s important to nail it on the first try. Sometimes, though, a movie gets a second chance to get it right. Or even a third. That’s where things can get confusing.

Plenty of movies — most, in fact — go by different titles as they’re being produced. Maybe the script was called one thing, and the final result ended up being something else. Most go by working titles during production, especially anything big that’s trying to film in semi-secret without crowds of onlookers judging every take. But some movies have multiple different titles during or after their release, which can make things difficult for fans who are just looking to get a ticket for the latest Shrek movie.

All of the movies on this list were referred to by completely different titles at some point during their release. Maybe the distributor changed a movie’s title to market it more effectively in a different country. Maybe poster taglines were confused for the real title so often that the studio capitulated and renamed the movie for its home release. Maybe a movie ostentatiously switched titles as a publicity stunt. Whatever the reason, these movies, and their titles, have forced fans to argue endlessly about which one is the “right” name, and which is not. But hey; at least we’re talking about them.

10 Movies That Changed Their Title What’s in a name? These films were sold and advertised under multiple titles. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

