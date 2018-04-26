‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Synopsis and First Poster Tease Revealed
The John Wick series is taking off once again with another sequel, as John Wick: Chapter 3 moves into development. Lionsgate, very happy their weird little action movie became its own franchise, unveiled the first synopsis and promotional poster for the third film, out in spring 2019.
John Wick: Chapter 3 picks up where the second movie left off, and the initial synopsis reads more like a rehash of the ending of Chapter 2, to remind us what the stakes are (via Collider):
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.
Left with no resources and no one to turn to for help, our hero must survive a city basically crawling with assassins and spies so that he can finally, finally retire. Sounds pretty good from here. Take a look at the first poster while you’re at it:
Keanu Reeves will be back for the third movie, and will also reportedly cameo in the John Wick-based television series The Continental on Starz. John Wick: Chapter 3 will hit theaters May 17, 2019.
