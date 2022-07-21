‘John Wick’ Returns In First ‘Chapter 4’ Image

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

It’s almost time to resume the adventures of everyone’s dog-loving, coin-collecting, incredibly handsome assasin, John Wick. The latest chapter in the saga — John Wick: Chapter 4 — is in production now, for release early next year. And at Comic-Con this week, Lionsgate debuted the first official image from the film. Here it is:

The only previous teaser we got for the movie was this brief announcement of the movie’s final release date:

The fourth John Wick will once again be directed by Chad Stahelski, who has been with the franchise from the beginning. Derek Kolstad, who created the series, did not return to write the screenplay; it’s being written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Besides Keanu Reeves as John Wick, other returning characters include Ian McShane as Winston the manager of the Continental Hotel where assassins love to hang out, Lance Reddick as his right-hand-man Charon, and Laurence Fisburne as the Bowery King. New additions to the cast include Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Bill Skarsgard, and Clancy Brown.

The plot of the film hasn’t been revealed, but the previous installment ended with Wick joining forces with Fishburne’s character in order to take out “The High Table,” the governing body of the John Wick’s universe’s criminal underworld. (John was a little upset that the High Table tried to kill him. Seems like that happens a lot with him!) Do you need to know more than that? It’s a new John Wick with Keanu Reeves directed by Chad Stahelski. It’s going to be cool.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 24, 2023.

