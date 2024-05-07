Keanu Reeves Wants to Make ‘Speed 3’ With Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves hopes to make Speed 3 with Sandra Bullock.

The pair starred together in the hit 1994 action film which takes place on a bus that will explode if its speed drops below 50mph and Reeves thinks that the pair could return for another high-octane flick together.

The 59-year-old actor told the 50 MPH podcast ahead of the original picture’s 30th anniversary next month: “I mean, you know - we’d freakin' knock it out of the park.”

The Matrix star claimed there is a “siren call” attracting him to another Speed film and he is desperate to work with Sandra again after they last teamed up for the 2006 romance movie The Lake House.

The Crash actress harbours a similar desire to collaborate with Keanu again before she “leaves this planet.”

Bullock, 59, said: “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe.”

The pair did not work together on the disastrous 1997 sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control, which bombed both critically and commercially, and Reeves admits that he declined the chance to reprise his part as LAPD bomb disposal officer Jack Traven as he “didn't respond” to the ocean-set story.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2021, he recalled: “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?

“I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had the feeling it just wasn't right.”