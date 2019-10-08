Len Wiseman Will Direct a John Wick ‘Ballerina’ Spinoff

The ever-widening John Wick Cinematic Universe will adds its first spinoff, reports Deadline. They say that Lionsgate is prepping a film called Ballerina, which will focus on one of the deadly and graceful assassins who appeared in a minor role in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In that film, John seeks out the “Director,” played by Anjelica Huston, who is the woman who trains these dancing killers. He needs safe passage out of New York City, and the Director is obligated to give it to him. While talking with the Director, they pass lots of ballerinas training in dance and martial arts, and it’s strongly implied that once upon a time, John learned his incredible fighting skills in this school.

According to Deadline, the new film will focus on one of these young women:

Ballerina focuses on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family ... The female character was glimpsed in the last John Wick film and it isn’t clear at this point whether Reeves will be in the film, though if he does it will be a cameo. Unity Phelan is in the credits of Parabellum under the character Ballerina, but I am not sure who will be the star of the spinoff.

The movie will be directed by Len Wiseman, who previously made Live Free or Die Hard and Total Recall. I have no idea how much ballet experience Wiseman has, but he probably got the gig based on the fact that he was one of the guys behind the female-driven action franchise Underworld, which starred Kate Beckinsale as a gun-toting vampire. Deadline claims the movie is on a “fast track” which means it could arrive in theaters before any future John Wick sequels.