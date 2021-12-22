‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).

After that, the film was supposed to come out in May of 2022. But Lionsgate, which distributes the John Wick movies, just put out a new teaser for the film, announcing that the movie’s current release date is well over a year away. The film will now (hopefully) hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will pick up where John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum left off. Besides Reeves as John Wick, the film is also expected to star Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane. New members of the cast include action stars Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins, which should make for a pretty exciting thriller. The script was written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, who co-wrote Chapter 3.

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski, who was in charge of the three previous John Wicks as well. Fun fact: Before he became a director, Stahelski served as Keanu Reeves’ stunt double on the original Matrix. And you can see Chad in The Matrix Resurrections playing the small but important role of ... Chad. Heh.

