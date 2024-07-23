‘Joker 2’ Trailer Teases a Full-Blown Musical Sequel

Are you ready for a musical superhero movie?

Ready or not, here comes Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning hit featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the classic DC villain. In the new film, Phoenix is joined by Lady Gaga as a new Harley Quinn and together they look like they really about the upset the balance of power in the DC universe forever.

Like Joker, the sequel seems to blur the line between what is really happening, and what is happening inside the mind of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck — and perhaps in the mind of Gaga’s Harley as well. And that is where the lavish musical numbers come in.

For a taste of what I’m talking about, you can watch the new trailer for the film below. Todd Phillips returns as director and co-witer to helm the film.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes “Joker: Folie À Deux,” the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning “Joker,” which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”). “Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4.

