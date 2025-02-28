‘Madame Web’ Wins Worst Picture of the Year Award

Madame Web is the worst film of the year.

At least that was the pick for that dubious honor by the Razzie Awards, the longest-running bad-movie alternative to the Oscars. Every year the members of the Razzies (which is literally anyone who wants to pay to be a member) votes on their picks for the worst films of the year. And this year the consensus choice for the dregs of cinema was the disastrous Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakoja Johnson as a clairvoyant EMT worker.

Johnson herself won the Razzies’ Worst Actress prize, and the film also won the Worst Screenplay award.

The other big Razzie winners of the year (we’re using that term loosely here, of course) included Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted, which was given the awards for Worst Actor (for Seinfeld himself) and Worst Supporting Actress (for Amy Schumer), and the notorious Joker: Folie à Deux, which received the awards for Worst Sequel and for Worst Onscreen Couple for stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

With very few historical exceptions, the winners of the Razzies typically stay away from the ceremony and ignore the awards entirely. But one of this year’s winners decided to embrace his prize.

That’s Francis Ford Coppola, who won the Worst Director Razzie for his Megalopolis, a costly (but extremely ambitious) sci-fi flop that Coppola financed himself with millions of dollars from his personal fortune after decades of attempts to mount the film through more traditional financing.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award” wrote Coppola on his Instagram account. “In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now. What an honor to stand alongside a great and courages filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!”

“Let us remind ourselves,” Coppola added, “that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity, and politics has no true place in our future.”

Playtime never won a Razzie (the awards weren’t even created until 1981) but nonetheless I admire Coppola’s defiant spirit, just like I admired that same spirit in Megalopolis, even if the movie itself was occasionally incomprehensible and often bizarre. In other words: An easy target for the Razzies but not one of the truly bad films of 2024. (Madame Web, on the other hand, was really and truly terrible.)

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s Razzies:

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web - WINNER

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black, Dear Santa

Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid, Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted - WINNER

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett, Borderlands

Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle

Dakota Johnson, Madame Web - WINNER

Jennifer Lopez, Atlas

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black, Borderlands

Kevin Hart, Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf, Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim, Madame Web

Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers - WINNER

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down, Reagan

Emma Roberts, Madame Web

Amy Schumer, Unfrosted - WINNER

FKA twigs, The Crow

Worst Director

S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis - WINNER

Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth, Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Onscreen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black), Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors,” Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux - WINNER

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller, Reagan

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux - WINNER

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver

Worst Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web - WINNER

Megalopolis

Reagan

