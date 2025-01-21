Razzies Announce Nominees For Worst Movies of 2024
The number one name in bad movie awards is, for better or worse, the Razzie Awards. And as is tradition, they announce their annual nominees right before the Academy Awards announce their annual contenders. And so the Razzie nominees for 2024 are here.
The list, unsurprisingly, is dominated by the infamous Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web — which was nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Dakota Johnson), Worst Supporting Actor (Tahar Rahim), Worst Supporting Actress (Emma Roberts), Worst Director (S.J. Clarkson), and Worst Screenplay — and the notorious box-office and critical flop Joker: Folie a Deux — with nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the same role a few years ago), Worst Actress ()Lady Gaga), Worst Director (Todd Phillips), Worst Onscreen Combo, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.
In other words, both movies were nominated for almost every single award.
Other big, uh, “winners” include the video game adaptation Borderlands, which was nominated for multiple awards including Worst Picture, and Francis Ford Coppola’s wildly expensive personal project Megalopolis, which got a Worst Picture nomination, along with a Worst Director nominee for Coppola.
Which is absolutely ludicrous in my opinion. Megalopolis was a mess at times, but it was also extremely ambitious, with a point of view and a lot on its mind. It was trying to do something and to say something, and at times it was genuinely beautiful. (It was often very funny too, although it was not always easy to tell whether it was intentionally hilarious or not.)
In other words, Megalopolis was a world apart from something like Madame Web, which was barely a movie at all and clearly made as part of an effort by Sony to exploit their Spider-Man IP in any way they possible could, regardless of whether that exploitation contained a shred of a compelling narrative reason to exist.
But this is always the Razzies’ M.O. They mix legitimately terrible movies and performances with cheap shots. This year they nominated any two “Comedic Actors” in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted for Worst Onscreen Combo instead of actually picking two poor performances.. They also nominated Kraven the Hunter (a bad movie, mind you) for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, even though it is none of those things. This is just what they do, and have always done.
Here’s the full list of Razzie nominees for 2024. The winners will be announced in Los Angeles the day before the Academy Awards, on March 1.
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie a Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Worst Actor
Jack Black, Dear Santa
Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid, Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Actress
Cate Blanchett, Borderlands
Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle
Dakota Johnson, Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez, Atlas
Worst Supporting Actor
Jack Black, Borderlands
Kevin Hart, Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf, Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim, Madame Web
Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Worst Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down, Reagan
Emma Roberts, Madame Web
Amy Schumer, Unfrosted
FKA twigs, The Crow
Worst Director
S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis
Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux
Eli Roth, Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Onscreen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black), Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors,” Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller, Reagan
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver
Worst Screenplay
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan