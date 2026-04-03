Jonathan Majors Falls Through Window Filming Action Movie, Accident Sparks Crew to Walk Off Set

Crew members working on the set of Jonathan Majors’ forthcoming action movie reportedly walked off set after the actor as well as his co-star JC Kilcoyne fell out of a window while filming a scene.

The accident happened in late March on the South Carolina set of an untitled Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend action movie. While filming a scene, Majors and Kilcoyne both tumbled about six feet out of a window when the stunt glass panel behind them gave out.

Deadline reports the “tempered glass was only sitting loosely in the window,” and that Kilcoyne required stitches “all over his hands” after the accident. Majors was uninjured, according to reports.

Sources told the entertainment outlet that the accident occurred after the panel had been replaced with a sheet of tempered glass intended to be shattered during a later stunt.

Following the incident, and in response to additional safety concerns surrounding production, more than half of the crew working on the film decided to walk off and unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), resulting in a labor strike on March 26.

Deadline reports the union initially tried to get production to “secure payment into the union’s health and pension funds,” but that “things got more serious as the safety concerns grew over the past five weeks of production,” including concerns regarding the alleged discovery of black mold on set and incidents involving props falling onto members of the crew.

READ MORE: Marvel Wanted to Replace Kang Before Quantumania Came Out

In a statement, producer Dallas Sonnier slammed the strike and said he and his fellow producers were “too busy being bad asses, blowing sh-t up, flying helicopters, and killing movie terrorists to concern ourselves with four a–holes with signs on the sidewalk.”

“The entire industry is in freefall due to strikes, and now that their members are out of work, they’re trying to sabotage the few people who are still producing. We don’t negotiate with communists,” Sonnier added.

The untitled action movie is set to be Majors’ on-screen comeback following his firing by Marvel from his role as Kang the Conqueror.

Majors starred as Kang in multiple episodes of the Disney+ series Loki, as well as in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which released in theaters a little over a month before Majors was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was later found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the 3rd degree, and was released by Disney shortly after.

His most recent film role was in Creed III, which hit theaters just a few weeks before he was arrested.

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