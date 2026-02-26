Jonathan Majors Filming Action Movie Comeback

Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors is shooting his first movie in several years.

According to Deadline, is in South Carolina shooting an “untitled action film.” Here is how they describe the project, which is produced by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend:

Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight) is directing from his own screenplay. The title, plot and other cast are being kept under wraps for now, but the story is said to be in the vein of ’80s and ’90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, which were both about groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies.

Majors’ issues began in 2023, when he was arrested for assaulting an ex-girlfriend. He was ultimately found guilty of reckless assault in the 3rd degree, as well as harassment. Marvel fired Majors from his role as Kang the Conqueror shortly after the verdict was announced; he was initially intended to play the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe villain, one who would have appeared in multiple installments of The Avengers franchise.

Rather than recast Kang with another actor, Marvel reconceived his next movie, originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. They recruited retired Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. to return to Marvel and play Dr. Doom in the film, which was renamed Avengers: Doomsday. The film is now scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

Prior to Majors’ legal issues, he was one of the busiest young actors in Hollywood. After first getting strong reviews in the A24 release The Last Black Man in San Francisco, he starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, and then played the main antagonist in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III. He also appeared as Kang in multiple episodes of the Marvel series Loki, and then in 2023’s Ant-Man an the Wasp: Quantumania. That film opened in theaters roughly a month before Majors’ arrest.

