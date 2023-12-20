How Will Marvel Replace Jonathan Majors?

For months, Jonathan Majors’ fate — and the fate of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — has hinged on the outcome of his trial in New York City over an incident last March that led to him getting charged with assault and harassment. After Majors was convicted on several of the charges this week, Marvel finally cut ties with the actor — after keeping him in Loki Season 2 in a fairly central role, even as the charges were pending and Majors was about to go on trial.

So it seems that Kang is done. (Majors is definitely done.) So what does Marvel do now? That is the big question MCU fans are wondering about, and it’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we break down all the rumors about Majors’ contract, the latest on Marvel’s recent move to retitle Avengers 5, and who could conceivably replace Majors and Kang as the central villain of The Multiverse Saga. Watch it below.

