Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time for Assault Conviction

While Jonathan Majors could have been sentenced to up to a year in prison for his conviction for assault and harassment stemming from an incident with a former girlfriend in New York City in March of 2023, Majors was officially sentenced today instead to a year of domestic violence counseling.

The judge in Majors’ case, Judge Michael Gaffney, said the sentence was due to his lack of prior arrests or a criminal history.

Per Variety, Majors “must complete a 52-week, in-person domestic violence programming in Los Angeles, where he currently resides” and “must continue the mental health therapy he has been enrolled in and provide updates on his progress.” There is also a permanent order of protection barring any future contact between Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabarri.

While Majors avoids jail time with this decision, he has already suffered significant professional repercussions as a result of the conviction. Marvel fired Majors from his role as Kang the Conqueror shortly after the verdict was announced; Majors was initially intended to play the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the very least, he would have been the central villain in the next Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Instead, Majors was released from his contract, and Avengers 5 has reportedly been reworked. Whenever the film arrives in theaters, it appears that Kang won’t be its villain and The Kang Dynasty won’t be its subtitle.

Majors’ conviction stemmed from an incident on March 25 of last year, after police found Jabbari with injuries to her head and finger. Majors pled not guilty to all of the charges; his attorneys claimed that it was Jabbari who had assaulted Majors that night. After an incident in a car that spilled out into a New York City street, some of which was captured on security cameras, Majors and Jabbari went their separate ways; Majors stayed at a hotel for the night. When he returned to their shared apartment in the morning, he found Jabbari unconscious and called 911.

At Majors’ sentencing, Jabarri read a victim impact statement that read, in part, “[Majors] will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

