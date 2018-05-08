It was less than a year and a half ago that Jordan Peele unleashed Get Out upon the world, and instantly transformed himself from a beloved sketch comedian into one of the most promising young filmmakers in Hollywood. If you’ve been waiting to see what Peele would do next, the wait is over: Peele announced tonight on twitter that his next movie is due in theaters in less than a year. It’s called Us and it already has a poster, promising it is a “new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele”:

Variety reports that Peele is talking to Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss to star. A third role may go to Black Panther breakout Winston Duke. (He played M’Baku.)

The gorgeous poster features a Rorschach test inkblot in its center. Maybe I’m revealing something about myself, but it certainly looks like two people to me. Unless Peele is remaking Watchmen, this would seem to be another psychological horror drama in the vein of Get Out. (Come to think of it, there was something of an inkblot quality to the way audiences interpreted that film as well.)

So there you have it: Jordan Peele’s Us. Universal will release the film on March 19 of next year. When we know more about the cast or the plot we will bring it to you. In the meantime, we’ve already got one of our most anticipated movies of 2019.

