Jordan Peele Hints At Possible ‘Nope’ Sequel

People are still fascinated by the mysteries at the heart of Jordan Peele’s Nope. Week after week since the film’s release earlier this summer, our articles on the movie’s unanswered questions and the matter of that mysterious standing shoe continue to be amongst our most popular pieces here at ScreenCrush. All this time later, audiences keep talking about and thinking about Nope.

Those articles are just our informed speculation, though. The New York Times actually spoke to Peele about some of the movie’s ambiguities — although he generally avoided explaining anything in concrete terms. (Of the shoe standing on its end, for example, all he would say was that “the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character.”) He did offer a tantalizing hint, though, that the film’s story is not over.

The Times asked him specifically about a character named “Nobody,” played by actor Michael Busch, who is listed on IMDb but doesn’t appear in the actual film. Fans have found him in two very brief shots of the Nope trailer where he calmly walks among crowds running on a Hollywood backlot. (You can see them around 2:20 in the clip below.)

So who is Nobody? Peele wouldn’t say, but he did say that “the story of that character has yet to be told,” before adding...

Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.

Nope was a perfectly compact story. It doesn’t necessarily need sequels. But it was a great movie, and Peele has quickly become one of our very best genre directors. If he feels like he has another story to tell in that world, I’m all for it.

Nope is still playing in theaters and is now available to rent on digital.

