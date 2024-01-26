‘Monkey Man’ Trailer: Dev Patel Directed His Own John Wick-Style Thriller

This is a bit of a surprise from Dev Patel: He doesn’t just star in his latest movie; he co-wrote it and directed himself as well. And it’s an intense revenge thriller that definitely evokes the style of a John Wick. Based on the film’s first trailer, it looks pretty promising as well.

The project is titled Monkey Man, supposedly inspired by “an icon embodying strength and courage” named Hanuman, Patel plays an underground fighter who sets out to get revenge against the people he blames for the death of his mother. Wild action scenes ensue — check them out for yourself in the trailer below:

READ MORE: 10 Trailers That Were Totally Different Than their Movies

Kudos to Patel for the ambition alone; that he hatched up the story himself and co-wrote the screenplay, and directed the damn thing, in addition to starring in it (and clearly getting himself into pretty good shape to beat people up slash look awesome in well-tailored suits while doing it). I am down for this.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

Monkey Man is scheduled to open in theaters on April 5.

Get our free mobile app