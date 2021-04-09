In honor of Josie and the Pussycats’ 20th anniversary, Rachel Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid hopped on Zoom for a cast reunion. The trio reminisces on their days as a rockin’ girl group in the wildly popular Universal film, and how their lives have changed as a result.

Check out the full clip below, which was shared by Universal Pictures:

Directed by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, the 2001 film is a loose adaptation of the Archie Comics series Josie and the Pussycats. Cook stars as Josie McCoy, Dawson as Valerie Brown, and Reid and Melody Valentine. Together, they form a female rock band that launches straight to the top — until they learn their songs contain subliminal messaging meant to brainwash their audience.

Upon release, Josie and the Pussycats grossed just $14.9 million against a $39 million budget. But as Cook points out in the reunion clip, the movie’s fanbase was built over time. In the two decades since its release, Josie and the Pussycats has developed a cult following. Fans celebrate the movie’s early 2000s nostalgia and its sly commentary on the music industry.

Cook, Dawson, and Reid all agreed that Josie and the Pussycats was a highlight of their respective acting careers. “In some ways it feels like yesterday, and in a lot of others, like, the time we’re living in especially, it does feel like almost a million years ago,” says Cook.

Josie and the Pussycats is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

