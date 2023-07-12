Disney+ Plus Shares New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Disney has finally released a full trailer for the long-awaited Ahsoka. The new Star Wars series is premiering on Aug. 23 with a special 2-episode debut. The rest will likely be released on a week-to-week basis.

Unfortunately, the official synopsis from Disney doesn't really tell us too much about the plot. That being said, it takes place well after the Clone Wars and even the fall of the Galactic Empire. Ahsoka is one of the few people willing to try to prevent the rise of Thrawn.

The official Disney synopsis is as follows:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

In addition to the trailer, there's also a short featurette that explores the path Rosario Dawson took to get to her role as Ahsoka Tano. What started as just a petition on the internet actually turned into a major Star Wars role.

The higher-ups must have taken notice of what the fans wanted and agreed that it was a good choice. From there, they brought her on board and gave her the role of a lifetime.

You can watch the trailer below:

You can watch the featurette here: