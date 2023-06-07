‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Gets Premiere Date on Disney+

it’s going to be another summer without a new Star Wars movie. But a Star Wars TV show? That’s coming soon ... in a couple months.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced today that Star Wars returns with its next Disney+ series at the end of August. The latest show is Ahsoka, spinning out of the events of The Mandalorian and starring Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of the Jedi who first debuted in animated form in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

On the show, Ahsoka realizes that Grand Admiral Thrawn — an old Star Wars villain who appeared in a lot of Expanded Universe content in the 1990s and 2000s — has returned, and so she embarks on a quest to stop him from restarting the Empire shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi — with the help of a few old friends.

Along with the announcement of Ahsoka’s premiere, there’s a new (albeit brief) trailer for the show, featuring a bunch of new footage. Take a look:

Dawson first played Ahsoka on Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and also appeared as the character in The Book of Boba Fett. Here is the Ahsoka series’ official synopsis:

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23.

