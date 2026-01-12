Julia Roberts was “kind of surprised” after reading a script for Ocean’s 14.

The 58-year-old actress has opened up on the highly anticipated fifth film in the heist blockbuster franchise, and she is impressed by how “good” screenwriter Carrie Solomon’s story is for the sequel.

Speaking to Variety at the Variety Golden Globes Pre-Show, she said: “Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is the story going to be?’”

“And it’s good. I mean, we wouldn't do it if it’s not good.”

Roberts is set to return alongside Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, having first appeared as Tess Ocean in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, before returning in Ocean’s Twelve in 2004.

In October last year, Clooney told E! News: “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up. It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

The Jay Kelly actor can’t wait to reunite with his former co-stars, revealing that they've maintained a close friendship over the years.

Asked if he is excited to reunite with Pitt again on the big screen, Clooney replied: “Yeah, Brad, Matt and Don and Julia. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

Clooney previously spoke about the project in 2023, telling Uproxx that “we have a really good script for another Ocean’s now.”

He added: “So we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.”

Asked at the time if the script was for a potential Ocean’s 14, Clooney replied: “Well … I don’t want to call it that … I mean, the idea is kind of like Going in Style.”

