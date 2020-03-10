The New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Will Take You For a Ride

Take a dash of Pirates of the Caribbean, a sprinkle of The African Queen, and a few hundred pounds of rock (or The Rock) and you’ve got Jungle Cruise, the latest Disney film based on a popular theme park attraction. The Disneyland attraction is a leisurely boat tour through the waters of Adventureland, where you spy animatronic animals. The movie, which features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, has weird creatures and magical trees, and a couple of CGI animals thrown in for good measure.

Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on July 24.