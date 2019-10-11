I’ve been on the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland a few times. I don’t recall wild waterfalls, crazy explosions, and crazy evil snake men in mystical armor on any my trips.

Maybe they refurbished the ride recently.

Although it appears to take some significant creative liberties with the source material, next summer’s Jungle Cruise is the latest blockbuster based on a famous Disney attraction, following in the footsteps of the extremely successful Pirates of the Caribbean movies (and the not-very-successful Haunted Mansion and Country Bears movies). The stars of this jaunt through the Amazon are Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Watch the film’s trailer right here:

And here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

The premise sounds a little like the Hollywood classic The African Queen, but the movie itself looks a lot more like the late ’90s version of The Mummy with Emily Blunt in the Rachel Weisz role of the woman who hires a burly adventurer (The Rock and/or Brendan Fraser) to lead her on a mystical quest. Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on July 24, 2020.