When Disney started making live-action version of their classic animated movies, their subjects were decades and decades old: A new version of Dumbo, which came out in 1941, or Alice in Wonderland, which premiered in 1951, or Cinderella, originally from 1950.

The just-announced live-action remake that Disney is now developing, though, is Moana. And the original Moana premiered less than ten years ago, in 2016. It’s so recent, in fact, that one of its key voices, Dwayne Johnson, will now produce the remake through his company, Seven Bucks.

Here is Johnson’s comment on the news.

I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.

The original Moana was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and written by Jared Bush, from a story by seven different writers. It also featured hit songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina; “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” (sung by Johnson) have become modern Disney favorites. The story follows the title character, the daughter of a village chief who ventures out from her family’s island home to return a magical gem, the Heart of Te Fiti, to an ocean goddess.

Johnson made a video to announce the new project.

