The cast and crew of the third Jurassic World are really selling this thing big. Chris Pratt already publicly compared the movie to Avengers: Endgame, because so many alumni from the long history of the franchise are returning to appear in it, dating back to the Jurassic Park days. We’ve gotten strong hints of some of the actors who will appear. Director Colin Trevorrow has posted images of the film’s animatronic dinosaurs under construction. And now shooting is underway, as Trevorrow has tweeted a photo from the set — which also reveals the official title of the film.

Jurassic World 3 shall henceforth be known as... [waits for drum roll] Jurassic World: Dominion.

Looks like Trevorrow’s going to need to update that hashtag.

Take note: They are shooting Jurassic World: Dominion on film, which is awesome. Cinematographer John Schwartzman previously worked with Trevorrow on the first Jurassic World and The Book of Henry. His other recent works include The Green Hornet, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Highwayman, the Fifty Shades sequels, and Paul Feig’s Last Christmas.

Trevorrow directed the first Jurassic World, then shifted his attention elsewhere as the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was shot by J.A. Bayona. (Trevorrow did co-write the Fallen Kingdom screenplay with his frequent collaborator, Derek Connolly.) Now Trevorrow returns to the series for the finale of his big trilogy. Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on June 11, 2021.