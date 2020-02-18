‘Jurassic World 3’ Director Shares Finished Baby Dinosaur Puppet

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to give fans a sneak peek of one of the finished dinosaur puppets that will be used in the movie. Dare we say, it’s even cuter than Baby Yoda. Trevorrow posted the picture in advance of the movie’s filming, which will begin soon. Take a look at Trevorrow’s post below:

Back in January, Trevorrow also used Twitter to share some test footage of the baby triceratops puppet, which was still in early developmental stages. Now, the little guy is ready to go out into the real world and wreak havoc on humanity. If all the dinosaurs looked that adorable, would anyone really mind?

Despite the Jurassic World franchise’s reliance on VFX, sometimes you can’t beat a good old fashioned puppet. It’s working wonders for Disney+’s The Mandalorian. And since Jurassic World 3 will be taking cues from Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, with appearances by original cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, it only makes sense it would incorporate some of those old school elements. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are confirmed to return for the third installment, along with new cast member Mamoudou Athie (Sorry For Your Loss).

Jurassic World 3 is set to premiere in theaters June 11, 2021. Until then, check out Trevorrow’s short film “Battle At Big Rock,” which sets the stage for the summer blockbuster.