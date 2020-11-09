Filming Wraps on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

According to Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcom in Jurassic Park, “Life finds a way.” And director Colin Trevorrow has found a way to complete filming on Jurassic World: Dominion amidst a global pandemic. Over the weekend, Trevorrow shared the momentous occasion to Twitter, praising the cast and crew for their diligence and hard work:

Sam Neill, who is reprising his role of Alan Grant for the upcoming blockbuster, also shared a note stating: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

Jurassic World: Dominion was forced to shut down production at London's Pinewood Studios earlier in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Filming resumed in July along with extensive health precautions, making Dominion the first major Hollywood blockbuster to start up following the pandemic. However, the film had to pause for a couple of weeks in October following a small amount of positive cases on set. When Dominion finally wrapped, it had been in production for a total of 18 months.

Deadline reports that 40,000 Covid tests were used in the making of Dominion. In addition, millions of extra dollars were spent to ensure all cast and crew members were safe and sanitary. Those working on the movie — including stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — had to isolate themselves from the rest of the world for months.

We'll still have to wait a long time for the blockbuster to arrive in theaters. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to be released on June 10, 2022.