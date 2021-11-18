‘Justice League’ Steppenwolf Actor Hasn’t Seen Snyder Cut

Ciarán Hinds, the actor who portrayed Steppenwolf in Justice League, revealed that he actually hasn’t seen the Snyder Cut of the movie. But even though he’s yet to see Zack Snyder’s new and improved version, he still prefers it over the 2017 original.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the result of a passionate online fan campaign, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. For years, Snyder had regretted Warner Bros.’ treatment of his Justice League after he prematurely departed the movie due to the death of his daughter. After millions of dollars worth of reshoots, Warner Bros. released Snyder’s 242 minute-long cut on HBO Max in March of 2021.

One of the elements of Justice League to receive a facelift was Hinds’ villain Steppenwolf, who underwent a complete redesign. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Hinds was asked which version of the film was his favorite. “I can't be honest to this because I haven’t seen Zack’s version, but I should imagine Zack’s version by far because that is the story that he meant, that's the one he planned for,” said Hinds.

The actor continued: “He meant to have all that tangential stuff moving in so that you could understand the movement. So, when it was cut to a very short film overall, it didn’t, a lot of it didn’t make sense, but I believe I’ve heard that the people who saw Zack’s version enjoyed it a lot.”

Hopefully, Hinds gets the chance to see the new Steppenwolf on screen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League at some point — the character’s visuals are vastly approved. As of late, the actor has kept busy starring in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast, which is in theaters now.

