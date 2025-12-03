Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Probably Won’t Be in ‘The Batman Part II’ and Fans Are Not OK

Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Batman and The Penguin.

What a catastrophe! It looks like Catwoman won’t be in the follow-up to The Batman.

Variety reports that “sources with knowledge of the production” say Zoe Kravitz is not expected to return for The Batman Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

The character was last seen speeding out of Gotham on her motorcycle at the end of the 2022 film. She also made a small off-screen cameo at the end of HBO’s The Penguin series in the form of a letter from Selina Kyle to her half-sister Sofia Falcone, who lands back at Arkham Asylum in the finale episode.

While it’s unclear if Kravitz’s Catwoman story will continue in some sort of Sofia-Selina spinoff, or in a future theatrical The Batman installment, fans are pretty pressed about the possibility of a Kravitz-less sequel.

“No Selina and no Sofia… What’s the point of the movie anymore?” one fan asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Don't [redacted] piss me off @mattreevesLA … I swear to God,” someone else griped.

“This might be one of the biggest fumbles ever,” another fan tweeted, while someone else simply wrote, “Funny, I’m not expected to return as a viewer.”

Meanwhile, according to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations for a role in the highly anticipated sequel. Fans online are already speculating that she could play Poison Ivy, Vicki Vale or Andrea Beaumont, AKA the Phantasm, though obviously nothing is confirmed.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The movie is set to begin filming next year in the spring of 2026.

