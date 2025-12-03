Scarlett Johansson in Negotiations for ‘The Batman Part II’ Role

Scarlett Johansson is making the big move from Marvel to DC. The actress is in talks to join The Batman Part II, the sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

According to sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson is in final negotiations for a role in the highly anticipated sequel.

Nothing else is known at this time about who she might play in Reeves’ follow-up film, but considering Catwoman’s already taken and Johansson already knows a thing or two about playing a sexy red-headed comic book anti-hero, our eyes are set on Poison Ivy. (Wishful thinking, but a fangirl can dream!)

Warning: The rest of this story contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson previously played Russian assassin-turned-Avengers superhero Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s hardly the first MCU star to also appear in a DC movie. Actors including Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck have all appeared in films based on both Marvel and DC titles. (To varying levels of success, anyway...)

It’s been four years since Johansson made her exit from the MCU following the heroic death of Natasha in Avengers: Endgame and the release of her character’s long-awaited solo film, Black Widow. In 2021, the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney for the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on streaming, alleging it cut into her potential box office earnings, according to her contract.

Earlier this year, Johansson squashed rumors surrounding a possible return to the MCU.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play. I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that,” she told Vanity Fair.

However, while Johansson made it clear she has no intentions to return to the MCU on screen, she did reveal she’d like to return to the world of Marvel in a directorial capacity.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The movie is set to begin filming in the spring of 2026.

