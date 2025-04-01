Two Franchises Collide in the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Trailer

The Jackie Chan Karate Kid was originally a reboot of that franchise, with a new setting and a new cast. (In China, it was even called The Kung Fu Dream, because there was no karate in this version.) Apart from maintaining the basic concept — a troubled outsider teen learns martial arts from an old master — they were totally distinct.

Not anymore. In Karate Kid: Legends, Chan’s Mr. Han meets the most famous living alumnus from the original Karate Kid franchise, Ralph Macchio’s Daniel La Russo. (Daniel’s mentor, Mr. Miyagi, was played by Pat Morita, who passed away in 2005.) Han asks Daniel to train one of his students for reasons the movie’s new trailer doesn’t entirely make clear; apparently Han shares some sort of distant relationship with Miyagi. The new karate kid (Ben Wang) will learn both karate and kung fu, to help him triumph over the franchise’s usual mix of bullies and tournament fighting.

You can watch the movie’s new trailer below. It actually includes a moment where Ralph Macchio utters the sentence “Let’s make a karate kid.” (How much do you want to bet that is exactly the phrase Sony executives said when they greenlit the film?)

In recent years, The Karate Kid has served as the inspiration for the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, a legacyquel featuring Macchio and many other characters from The Karate Kid, set decades after the events of the original trilogy of movies. The Legends trailer only features Macchio, and it appears that he is the only Cobra Kai (or Karate Kid) character who returns in this movie, which might be a disappointment to some fans. (Maybe Sony is keeping some Cobra Kai cameos or small supporting roles secret for now.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Karate Kid: Legends is scheduled to open in theaters on May 30.

