2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Jaws, the film that almost single-handedly rewrote the rules of summer movies. Over the next half century, summer became known as the home of cinematic spectacle, the time for films made on the largest scale possible, released into thousands of theaters all at once.

A lot has changed since 1975, in the world at large and in the world of movies. But every summer, cinephiles still look forward to escaping the heat and the general awfulness of the world for two hours at the theater. And no matter how much things change, the movies playing in theaters during the summer still tend to be the big blockbusters; the sequels, the comic-book movies, the major star vehicles loaded with special effects.

2025 is no exception. Below you’ll find 15 of ScreenCrush’s most-anticipated films this summer. Most are playing exclusively in theaters to start, although we did sneak in one notable streaming title too. We also threw a couple smaller titles from notable directors into the mix as well; sometimes you want a little intermezzo to cleanse the palate between bigger courses.

Or if you just want to revisit Jaws for its 50th anniversary, keep your eyes out at your local theater, as Universal is holding special screenings this summer as well. (And let’s be honest, if any of these movies is even half as good as Jaws, that will be great news.)

2025 Summer Movie Preview Here are 15 can’t-miss summer movies for 2025.

READ MORE: Great Songs You Forgot Were Originally Written For Movies

Get our free mobile app