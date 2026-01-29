The Library of Congress announced 25 films for preservation in the 2025 National Film Registry on Thursday (January 29), including classic films such as 1984’s The Karate Kid, 1995’s Clueless, and 1994’s Philadelphia.

According to a press release, the top film title nominated by the public for 2025 inclusion was John Carpenter’s 1982 horror film, The Thing. Other films that had “very strong public support” were 1998’s The Truman Show and 2004’s The Incredibles.

The selections for 2025 also include six silent films, four documentaries, two musicals, and one animated film.

The films were selected due to their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to the press release.

“When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation’s story. We are proud to continue this important work, adding a broad range of 25 films to the National Film Registry as a collective effort in the film community to protect our cinematic heritage,” Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said in a statement.

National Film Registry selections are made annually by the Librarian of Congress in collaboration with members of the National Film Preservation Board, which was established in 1988. Titles nominated by the public, which included 7,559 films for 2025, are also considered.

Films must be at least 10 years old to be considered for the registry. The oldest film added for 2025, The Tramp and the Dog, dates back to 1896, almost 130 years ago, while the most recent film, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, is from 2014.

2025 National Film Registry Titles Revealed

Counting 2025’s additions, the National Film Registry now includes 925 preserved titles held in the Library of Congress.

See the full list of selected films for preservation in the 2025 National Film Registry in order of chronological release, below:

The Tramp and the Dog (1896)

The Oath of the Sword (1914)

The Maid of McMillan (1916)

The Lady (1925)

Sparrows (1926)

Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)

White Christmas (1954)

High Society (1956)

Brooklyn Bridge (1981)

Say Amen, Somebody (1982)

The Thing (1982)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Glory (1989)

Philadelphia (1993)

Before Sunrise (1995)

Clueless (1995)

The Truman Show (1998)

Frida (2002)

The Hours (2002)

The Incredibles (2004)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Inception (2010)

The Loving Story (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

