‘Cobra Kai’ Prepares For the Final Battle in Season 6 Trailer

Cobra Kai is ending back where it all began: The All-Valley Karate Championship.

The final third of the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix sequel series to The Karate Kid movie franchise brings things back to the site of the first movie’s climactic karate tournament. For the last time (at least on this show) the rivalries and alliances between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and their karate students will be put to the test.

The trailer for this batch of episodes (there are five in total) sets up one final showdown between Johnny and Daniel’s faction and the students of the old Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

After starting on the now-defunct YouTube Red streaming service, Cobra Kai jumped to Netflix, where it’s been a popular hit for the last few years. You can check out the final trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6, which is filled with callbacks to the entire history of the show and The Karate Kid, below:

The final episodes of Cobra Kai premiere on Netflix on February 13. But that’s still not the end for Karate Kid; a new film, Karate Kid: Legends, will debut in theaters on May 30. At this point, the only character from Cobra Kai who is confirmed to appear in it is Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso. Whether Johnny or any of the other central figures from Cobra Kai will show up remains to be seen. (After six seasons, it would honestly be a little weird if none of them appear.)

