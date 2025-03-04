Keanu Reeves Says There’s No Plan For ‘John Wick 5’

Keanu Reeves has insisted a fifth John Wick movie is unlikely to happen.

The 60-year-old actor had played the assassin from the eponymous 2014 film until the character’s passing in 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4, and has now stressed there probably won’t be more movies starring the hitman to come.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said: “You know, the character’s dead. He died in John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Even when it was suggested to The Matrix star that John Wick could be resurrected in some way, Reeves insisted that wasn’t part of the discussion currently.

When asked whether there was a plan to revive the assassin, he said: “Right now? Right now there isn’t.”

John Wick producer Erica Lee had also previously admitted that “the stars have to align” if a fifth film is ever to be made.

Speaking with ScreenRant, she said: “I think we set this bar so high in [John Wick: Chapter 4] and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie ... So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right. So that’s what I'm most hopeful and excited and anxious about.”

While Reeves’ time leading the John Wick franchise may be over, the Constantine actor is due to reprise his role for a brief appearance in the upcoming spin-off movie Ballerina.

Starring Ana de Armas, the film, which will be directed by Len Wiseman and produced by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, follows Eve Macarro as she begins her training in the assassin tradition of the Ruska Roma.

While de Armas will become an action heroine of her own, the Blade Runner 2049 star insisted she would not simply be a gender-swapped version of Reeves’ John Wick.

She told Collider: “I think there are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does that are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, there are some little details that are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick!”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is scheduled to open in theaters on June 6.

