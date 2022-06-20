Rumors are swirling around the sequel to Joker, which is apparently titled Joker: Folie à Deux. That title translates to “madness for two” and refers to a mental disorder “affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family.” If that title was chosen as a reference to the film’s plot, then obviously Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the two individuals. But who is the other?

That’s the subject of our latest DC video, which explores some of the rumored casting news about the film, and how these actors might fit into the movie. Could we see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn? Or what about all the chatter about Willem Dafoe joining the film to play a Joker copycat? And how does the young Bruce Wayne, who became a very important figure in Joker’s final scenes, fit into the sequel? We take a look at these and other internet discussion points and see whether they might hold water and how they could affect the world of Joker.

If you liked that video about the rumors swirling around Joker 2, check out more of our videos below, including all of the older movies that inspired The Batman, why The Dark Knight Rises is an underrated masterpiece, and a diagnosis of Robert Pattison’s Batman character by a professional psychologist. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is now playing on HBO Max.

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.