As part of CCXP over the weekend, three Spider-Man villain actors — Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx — took part in a virtual panel about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although all three men appeared in previous iterations of the Spidey franchise (Dafoe and Molina were Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus in the Sam Raimi films, Foxx was Electro in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2) all three reprise their roles in No Way Home, as Peter Parker and Doctor Strange somehow mess with the multiverse, allowing people from different realities, like these three extremely bad dudes, to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The panel also included a brief footage presentation that included a new shot of Dafoe’s Green Goblin; I’m pretty sure this is the first time we’ve seen a glimpse of the character without his trademark mask. Instead, Dafoe is wearing a tattered hood and cloak over that old Goblin armor as he tosses a pumpkin bomb. While the color is off, the shape of the hood definitely evokes the classic look of the Green Goblin from Marvel Comics, which has still never been depicted onscreen

The rest of the panel is fun as well, with Foxx, Molina, and Dafoe talking about why they decided to return to Spider-Man, and explaining what it felt like to put their signature costumes back on after all these years. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.

